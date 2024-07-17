Diversity measures no longer “business critical” at Microsoft, internal emails suggest

Microsoft has been hit with fierce internal criticism after eliminating a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) team, according to internal documents viewed by Business Insider. The criticism came from a team leader at Microsoft who wrote of a changing focus at the firm in an email sent to thousands of employees, focusing on the lack of investment and commitment to DEI. “True systems-change work associated with DEI programs everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020,” the team leader wrote.

View Full Article