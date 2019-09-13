Heads up: Microsoft is back to snooping with this month’s Win7 and 8.1 ‘security-only’ patches

Two months ago, the July Win7 security-only patch was found to install telemetry software, triggered by newly installed scheduled tasks called ProgramDataUpdater, Microsoft Compatibility Appraiser, and AitAgent. As best I can tell, Microsoft never admitted that its security-only patch dropped a telemetry component. The August security-only update didn’t include that bit of snooping, so it looked like the July snooping was a one-off aberration. Now we’re learning that the September security-only patches for both Win 7 and Win 8.1 have this, shall we say, feature.

View Full Article