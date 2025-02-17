Intel 8th, 9th and 10th Gen processors absent from Microsoft’s Windows 11 24H2 CPU support list for new OEM systems

Microsoft has published its latest Windows 11 processor support lists for new OEM systems. The latest version of the OS, Windows 11 version 24H2, now includes official support for some of the newest Intel chips such as Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake Core Ultra 200 parts. However, we are surprised to see that Intel’s 8th, 9th, and 10th Gen processors are no longer officially supported on the list for new OEM systems. The decision may be related to Intel’s move of 7th-10th Gen iGPUs to a legacy support model in December.

View Full Article