​Microsoft is officially the proud owner of LinkedIn

For Microsoft, the LinkedIn deal furthers its plan to become an essential provider to businesses of cloud-based services, including its Office 365. The two companies said they plan to work together on artificial intelligence, machine learning, the cloud, devices and more. Over the next few months, the social network will share more about how it’s integrating its services with Microsoft’s products.
