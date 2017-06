CoreOS CEO Alex Polvi spent his morning on Wednesday biting the hands that fed attendees at his company’s conference, CoreOS Fest 2017. “Every shift in infrastructure that we’ve seen … has promised more efficiency, reliability and agility,” said Polvi. “But every single one has resulted in a massive proprietary software vendor that has undermined all the work done in the free software community. And we’re beginning to believe cloud is looking the same.”

