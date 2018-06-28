You may have seen the ads that Facebook has been running on TV in a full-court press to apologize for abusing users privacy. They’re embarrassing. And, it turns out, they may be a sign of things to come. Based on a recently published patent application, Facebook could one day use ads on television to further violate your privacy once you’ve forgotten about all those other times.
DryDeadFish > Linux, Open Source, & anti Microsoft news > Facebook Patent Imagines Triggering Your Phone’s Mic When a Hidden Signal Plays on TV