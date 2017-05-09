Google’s “Fuchsia” smartphone OS dumps Linux, has a wild new UI

Google, never one to compete in a market with a single product, is apparently hard at work on a third operating system after Android and Chrome OS. Unlike Android and Chrome OS, Fuchsia is not based on Linux—it uses a new, Google-developed microkernel called “Magenta.” With Fuchsia, Google would not only be dumping the Linux kernel, but also the GPL: the OS is licensed under a mix of BSD 3 clause, MIT, and Apache 2.0.

View Full Article