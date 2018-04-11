Microsoft has released the April edition of its monthly security update, this time addressing a total of 63 CVE-listed vulnerabilities. This month’s update includes critical fixes for the usual suspects: Windows, Edge, Internet Explorer, and Office, as well as one flaw Redmond previously fixed with an unscheduled update. You should install these fixes as soon as you can, if your system hasn’t already.
DryDeadFish > Linux, Open Source, & anti Microsoft news > It’s April 2018 – and Patch Tuesday shows Windows security is still foiled by fiendish fonts