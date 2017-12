NXP Semiconductors, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions, just announced a Linux distribution that is intended to support factory automation. It’s called Open Industrial Linux (OpenIL), and it’s promising true industrial-grade security based on trusted computing, hardened software, cryptographic operations and end-to-end security.

