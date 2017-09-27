Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Says He’s Using an Android Phone

Microsoft’s attempts at capturing the smartphone market have all failed spectacularly, and it appears the company’s co-founder has no faith in the current Windows 10 Mobile ecosystem. Under Satya Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft has brought its much-used productivity software to both Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS platforms, and it seems former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates seems satisfied with this route. In an interview, Gates shared he is now using an Android smartphone with lots of Microsoft software on board, choosing it over an iPhone.

