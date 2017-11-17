Microsoft forced to pay €30k fine for refusing to hand over Skype data

MICROSOFT-OWNED Skype has lost its appeal against a 2016 fine for failing hand over customer data in relation to a criminal investigation in Belgium. Last year, Microsoft was handed a €30,000 fine because it denied Belgian authorities access to data from calls and messages. It appealed the ruling, arguing that it is not a telecoms company and is not therefore bound by the country’s Telecom Act.
