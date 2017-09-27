Sep 2017
27

Microsoft Has The Best Competitive Advantage In Cloud

Microsoft (MSFT) will dominate the IaaS cloud space because it has one unbreakable competitive advantage called Office 365. Its predecessor Office, and now Office 365 – a more enterprise tailored version of Office – are the de-facto tools used for productivity. As such, selling Azure from within an already established infrastructure is only natural. Most importantly, no other IaaS has this advantage. As such, I predict that Azure will become the de-facto IaaS used by enterprises.

