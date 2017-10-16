Microsoft is facing questions again, this time from the Netherlands Data Protection Authority (DPA), over how the company collects user data from the Windows 10 operating system meant for PCs. The DPA suggests that Microsoft is breaching the Dutch data protection laws, by processing user data from computing devices they use. This is not the first time that Microsoft has been questioned over the fairly aggressive collection of user data and how that information is handled.
DryDeadFish > Linux, Open Source, & anti Microsoft news > Microsoft in the dock again for aggressive user data collection