Microsoft integrates LinkedIn with Word to help you write a resume

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn for $26 billion last year, promising to closely link the service with its Office suite of applications. While we’ve seen a new Windows 10 app for LinkedIn, Microsoft is unveiling an even more useful addition for its service: Resume Assistant. Office 365 subscribers will now get direct LinkedIn integration when they’re building a resume in Word. The assistant works by picking out job descriptions in an existing resume and finding similar public examples on LinkedIn to help job seekers curate a better description.

