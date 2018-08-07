Microsoft Issues .NET Framework Fixes To Address July 10 Patch Problems

Microsoft on Friday indicated that Windows clusters running Service Fabric were adversely affected by July 10 Windows Server updates, but that patches are now available to address the problems. Microsoft also disclosed on Friday that fixes to address problems with .NET Framework applications have been released. The .NET Framework was perhaps the last of Microsoft’s solutions to get updated to address software regressions introduced by Microsoft’s July 10 updates.
