Microsoft patched 15 critical vulnerabilities this month as part of its March Patch Tuesday roundup of fixes. In all, the company issued 75 fixes, with 61 rated important. Products receiving the most urgent patches included Microsoft browsers and browser-related technologies such as the company’s JavaScript engine Chakra.

