Microsoft to Offer Software for Local Governments to Regulate and Tax Legal Cannabis

Microsoft has quietly entered into the cannabis business, partnering with a California software company to offer governments a system that tracks marijuana sales and compliance issues. Teaming up with Kind made sense for Microsoft, according to Kimberly Nelson, executive director of state and local government solutions for Microsoft. In a statement, she said Kind will utilize the Azure Government cloud, which she called “the only cloud platform designed to meet government standards for the closely regulated cannabis compliance programs.”
