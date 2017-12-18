Microsoft’s Edge browser is in serious trouble

Microsoft’s Edge browser is less popular with Windows 10 users than earlier thought, if revised data from a U.S. analytics vendor can be believed. According to Net Applications of Aliso Viejo, Calif., Edge has been designated the primary browser by fewer than one in six Windows 10 users for more than a year and a half. That’s a significant downgrading of Edge’s user share statistics from the browser’s portrayal before this month.

View Full Article