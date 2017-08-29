The New York Police Department will scrap 36,000 smartphones, thanks to a monumental purchasing cock-up by a billionaire’s daughter. You can see how an inexperienced IT manager might think that it made sense to go with Microsoft all the way. But then that is also why anyone who carries out IT procurement into an area they are not expert on gets a team of people to review all the possibilities before they spend huge sums of money.
DryDeadFish > Linux, Open Source, & anti Microsoft news > New York Police scrap 36,000 Windows smartphones