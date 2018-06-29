Jun 2018
29

The 17 years since the Microsoft antitrust case taught us that regulation can spur innovation

It’s impossible to know exactly how the world would look if Microsoft’s power had not been curtailed, but we do know that today people have a buffet of browsers to choose from when using Windows. The companies that were able to grow in a more competitive tech ecosystem have created jobs and pushed the industry forward. And Microsoft, though not the dominant force it once was, is still the third-most valuable company in the world.

View Full Article