A remote-code execution vulnerability in Windows Defender – a flaw that can be exploited by malicious .rar files to run malware on PCs – has been traced back to an open-source archiving tool Microsoft adopted for its own use.

Windows v Linux Microsoft’s ‘Get the Facts’ campaign puts Windows ahead of Linux, but do these claims hold up under detailed analysis? I think not. More Info

Software Patents The FFII is a global network of associations dedicated to consumer rights and education about digital media, genuine open standards and patent systems with lesser barriers to competition. More Info

What is Linux? If you don’t know what Linux is, you should! Get the details. More Info

What is Open Source? Freedom, that’s what Open Source is about. Unlock the code. More Info