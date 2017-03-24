Windows 10 – how to TURN OFF Microsoft’s creepy keylogger

Windows 10 were outraged earlier this week when it was revealed that Microsoft had secretly been tracking everything they wrote using their devices. An investigation found that a secret keylogger service was automatically enabled on all Windows 10 devices by default. Microsoft says the feature tracks “your typing and handwriting info to improve typing and writing services”, but many users were understandably unhappy.
