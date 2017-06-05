Windows 10: Microsoft accidentally releases dodgy build that forces users to wipe data

Microsoft has apologised for accidentally releasing a pair of Windows builds that caused serious problems for customers. The company has admitted it didn’t intend to release the dodgy software, which affected both desktop and mobile users. The desktop build exposed people to a high number of usability issues, while the mobile build trapped users in a never-ending loop, forcing them to reset their phones and lose their data.
