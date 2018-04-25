Windows 10 Springwatch: See the majestic Microsoft in its natural habitat, fixing stuff the last patch broke

Windows 10 Springwatch participants got a treat last night in the form of a bumper update to Windows 10 1709 (aka the Fall Creators Update). The patch (KB4093105) landed a week after older versions of Windows 10 (1703 and 1609) got their own variety of Microsoft’s secret sauce. The patch included a truckload of what Redmond likes to call “Quality Improvements”, fixes for the functionality that was broken following the 10 April Patch Tuesday.

View Full Article