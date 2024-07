Yes, you read that right — Microsoft 365 went down. On Tuesday, the company reported outages in Microsoft 365, which consists of Microsoft Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive. More specifically, Microsoft 365 admin center, Intune, Entra, Power Platform, and Power BI were failing — though SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Teams, and Exchange Online were unaffected.

