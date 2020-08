Microsoft has started rolling out today the August 2020 Patch Tuesday security updates. This month, the company has patched 120 vulnerabilities across 13 different products, from Edge to Windows, and from SQL Server to the .NET Framework. Among the 120 vulnerabilities fixed this month, 17 bugs have received the highest severity rating of “Critical,” and there are also two zero-days — vulnerabilities that have been exploited by hackers before Microsoft was able to provide today’s patches.

