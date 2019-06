Microsoft’s don’t-mention-the-G-word search engine, Bing, has just the candles blown out on its 10th birthday cake. Sadly, according to NetMarketShare, at the time of writing, that “10” might just as well apply to Bing’s share of the desktop search market, squeezing into second place with 9.84 per cent ahead of Baidu’s 9.53 per cent, but a long long way behind Google and its 75.48 per cent share.

