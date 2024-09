In its latest Patch Tuesday cumulative update, Microsoft has confirmed an embarassing bug which broke older security patches installed on Windows 10 devices. The bug is tracked as CVE-2024- 43491, and affects Windows 10 version 1507 – an older version still supported for Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise 2015. It carries an almost maximum severity score – 9.8.

View Full Article