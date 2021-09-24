Microsoft is heading for a new antitrust showdown

In July 2021, the UK government invited startups, businesses, and policymakers to a consultation about the most pressing competition problems in the tech industry, ahead of the launch of its new Digital Market Unit (DMU). One person familiar with the discussions says that something odd was happening behind closed doors. In private discussions entrepreneurs claimed Microsoft was behaving in a way they thought was detrimental to healthy competition; yet none dared to publicly call Microsoft out in the consultation.

View Full Article