In 2023, Microsoft began including a VPN feature in the Microsoft Defender app for all Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers at no additional cost, enabling millions of users to take advantage of a “free” VPN as part of the subscription. Microsoft called it a privacy protection feature, designed to let you access sensitive data on the web via a VPN tunnel. The VPN feature in Microsoft Defender, part of Microsoft 365, will be removed on February 28.

