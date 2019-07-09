Microsoft is slipping app ads into Android menus

If you use a Microsoft app on your Android phone, Microsoft might be quietly advertising its other apps in your “Share” and “Open” menus. Android Police has pointed out that some Microsoft mobile apps add extra options to your menus when you interact with a file. These icons show Microsoft apps that aren’t on your phone, taking up real estate that’s usually reserved for programs you chose to install. Microsoft is setting a bad precedent here. If every app developer followed its lead, Android menus would be even more crowded and confusing than they are today.

View Full Article