Microsoft recently announced that its Copilot Pro AI features are being baked right into Microsoft 365 (via ZDNet). This will bring Copilot Pro to key apps like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. This is good news for users, but it also represents an admission of a failed AI business strategy. Why? Because until now, Microsoft had been charging $20/month for Copilot Pro as a 365 add-on.

