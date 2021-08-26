Microsoft kills support for native Android Office apps on Chromebook

Microsoft is ending support for the Office and Outlook Android apps on Chrome OS machines this autumn to get users to try the web apps. Starting 18 September 2021, the Redmond-based software giant will start pushing Chromebook users to its web apps, according to a statement it gave to About Chromebooks. The news blog also reported that only certain Office web apps, like Outlook, have an offline mode, and opening existing documents using Microsoft’s progressive web apps for Chrome OS while offline doesn’t work. So, it sounds like this transition could be messy and not as fully featured.

