Microsoft has launched a new AI skills initiative to help one million people across A/NZ to gain relevant training by 2026. The software giant will work closely with government, business, education and not-for-profit partners and will provide free resources through its various platforms. These include the new AI Skills Navigator, which is an AI-powered agent to help learners find the right AI skilling path, and Microsoft Learn, Viva Learning, LinkedIn and GitHub.

