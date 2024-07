Microsoft said early on Friday that its cloud services outage in the Central U.S. region was resolved after it led to the grounding and cancellation of several flights. Frontier cancelled 147 flights on Thursday and delayed 212 others, according to data tracker FlightAware. 45% of Allegiant aircrafts were delayed, while Sun Country delayed 23% flights, the data showed. The companies did not give details on the number of flights impacted.

