Microsoft has shared a temporary fix for a known issue that causes classic Outlook to crash when writing, replying to, or forwarding an email. These problems appear after updating Outlook for Microsoft 365, Outlook 2021, Outlook 2019, or Outlook 2016 to Version 2412 (Build 18324.20168), released on January 7, and will trigger “0xc0000005” exception codes.

