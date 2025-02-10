Microsoft shares workaround for Windows security update issues

Microsoft has shared a workaround for users affected by a known issue that blocks Windows security updates from deploying on some Windows 11 24H2 systems. As the company explained when it acknowledged the bug in December, it only occurs when installing Windows 11 from CDs and USB flash drives that also install the October 2024 or November 2024 cumulative updates. “When using media to install Windows 11, version 24H2, the device might remain in a state where it cannot accept further Windows security updates,” Microsoft says.

