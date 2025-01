Microsoft shares dropped 6.2% after issuing weak current-quarter guidance after the bell Wednesday. The software giant topped Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter estimates, posting earnings of $3.23 per share on $69.63 billion in revenue. That surpassed the earnings per share of $3.11 and $68.78 billion in revenue forecast by analysts polled by LSEG. Shares registered their worst day since October 2022.

