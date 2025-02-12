Microsoft Study Finds Relying on AI Kills Your Critical Thinking Skills

Artificial intelligence may one day make humans obsolete—just not in the way that you’re thinking. Instead of AI getting so good at completing tasks that it takes the place of a person, we may just become so reliant on imperfect tools that our own abilities atrophy. A new study published by researchers at Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon University found that the more humans lean on AI tools to complete their tasks, the less critical thinking they do, making it more difficult to call upon the skills when they are needed.

