Microsoft plans to upgrade the “perpetual” Office for enterprises in the second half of the year, when it will also slash support to five years and raise prices by 10%. The company’s multiple shots at the traditional form of licensing — dubbed “perpetual” because the license provides rights to run the software as long as one wants — are more evidence, if it’s needed, that Microsoft is eager to push, pull, and prod commercial customers into service-esque subscriptions.

