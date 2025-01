Just a few days ago, security researchers warned hundreds of millions of Windows users they’re at risk from a “dangerous security fiasco.” Microsoft has now confirmed the same, proclaiming 2025 “the year of the Windows 11 PC refresh.” Ahead of CES, Yusuf Mehdi — Microsoft’s consumer CMO, blogged that “the best, most secure and most performant way to realize the benefits of AI today, and into the future, is with a new Windows 11 PC.”

View Full Article