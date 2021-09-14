Mozilla bypasses Microsoft, makes it easier to set Firefox as default browser in Windows

Changing the default apps such as browsers in Microsoft Windows 10 is not a straightforward process. While this means that users have to jump through extra hoops to set up, let’s say, Mozilla Firefox as their default browser, it also means that vendors such as Mozilla face more competition from Microsoft’s own offering, which is Edge. The bad news is that in Windows 11, this is becoming even more cumbersome for end-users and vendors as the OS requires users to change the default browser for each type of extension individually.

