The security tweak implemented by Torvalds, which is designated x86/uaccess:Avoid barrier_nospec() in 64-bit copy_from_user(), focuses on improving the source code against the well-known Meltdown and Spectre attacks that have been known since 2018. The tweak (or patch) is a rewrite of an adjustment made by Red Hat specialist Josh Poimboeuf and is now faster. The speed gain is 2.6 percent, to be exact.

