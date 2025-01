Google Chrome opens 2025 with a strong and unreachable 66.88% market share, increasing its market share by 0.5 points in one month and 1.65 points year-over-year (compared to December 2023). Such a massive market share leaves a big gap between the first and second place. Microsoft Edge is the closest to Google Chrome, but its market share is still very far. In December 2024, Edge went from 12.87% to 13.21% (+0.34 points). Year-over-year growth is 2.31 points.

View Full Article