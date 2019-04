Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 10’s voracious appetite for storage remains undiminished in the upcoming May 2019 Update (1903). Noted by Pureinfotech, Microsoft has quietly updated the minimum storage requirements for the OS from 16GB for 32-bit versions and 20GB for 64-bit to 32GB. Notably, the Windows 10 IoT Enterprise storage requirements remain at 16GB and 20GB for 32 and 64-bit versions respectively.

View Full Article