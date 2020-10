Open-source software fans will now be able to work across even more devices after Canonical revealed the launch of Ubuntu 20.10. The latest version of the world’s most popular open-source software features a raft of upgrades and improvements, making it more accessible and easier to use than ever before. For the first time, users will be able to enjoy Ubuntu on Raspberry Pi devices, with the new release offering optimised Raspberry Pi images for desktop and server.

