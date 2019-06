When Canonical announced that, beginning with October’s Ubuntu 19.10 release, 32-bit -computer support would be dropped, it didn’t expect there would be much blowback. It was wrong. Developers and users, especially of Steam games, threw fits. So, Canonical, makers of Ubuntu Linux, reversed course and asserted it wouldn’t drop 32-bit software support in Ubuntu 19.10 and 20.04 LTS after all.

