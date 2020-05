Microsoft’s Windows 10 actually experienced a rare drop in market share (down to 56.08 percent in April from its March 2020 share of 57.34 percent). Meanwhile, popular Linux distribution Ubuntu enjoyed an explosive increase. How explosive? Ubuntu’s overall share of operating system usage ballooned from 0.27% in March to 1.89% in April. To put that in perspective, that’s an increase of 599 percent.

