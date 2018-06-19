Microsoft extends education push with acquisition of Flipgrid, a student video discussion platform

Microsoft has acquired Flipgrid, a video discussion platform used by more than 20 million teachers and students around the world. Flipgrid is a platform that allows students to discuss and reply to topics with video clips at home or in the classroom. Microsoft will now be making Flipgrid free for schools, and any customers who already paid for a subscription will now receive a prorated refund.
