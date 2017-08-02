Microsoft targets Google and Apple in schools with ‘Surface Plus’ hardware subscription program

Microsoft is launching a new subscription program for buying Surface computers and tablets in much the same way that many people now purchase smartphones, with no-interest financing for two years and the ability to upgrade to a new device before the term is up. The push to boost Surface adoption comes amid declining sales of Microsoft hardware for the past three quarters.
